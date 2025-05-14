Shakira Kicks Off the North American Leg of New Tour

Her hips don’t lie! Shakira has officially launched her much-anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, and it's already broken records in terms of ticket sales. The North America leg of the tour kicked off on May 13. It is her first tour after her El Dorado World Tour in 2018.

Shakira Headlining Sold-Out Shows

As reported by USA Today, Shakira is the first Latin female artist to perform a sold-out show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. She also recently broke a record held by Taylor Swift of four sold-out concerts at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, with seven shows.

It’s no wonder most of her shows are sold out, given her dedication to ensuring her fans always have an unforgettable time. She told the outlet about her preparation before every show, saying, “I have to rehearse a few days and test everything again from the screens to the music. There are some new additions to the repertoire, like ‘Underneath Your Clothes.’ I know some of my American fans will want to hear the classics other than ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ and ‘Whenever, Wherever.’”

She added that the fans can expect new things from her tour, especially since she’ll be sharing the stage with Alejandro Sanz, Rauw Alejandro, and Wyclef Jean, whom she recently reunited with. The pair performed the song “Hips Don’t Lie” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the song’s 20th anniversary.

Shakira: Hips Don't Lie ft. Wyclef Jean (Special 20th Anniversary Performance) | The Tonight Show

On Healing and Moving On

When Shakira released her 12th album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (translation: Women No Longer Cry), one of the songs that gained instant popularity was “#53”. Fans were quick to notice that the lyrics seem to shade her ex, Gerard Piqué. However, she did use the breakup to fuel her music.



In an interview with the New York Times, the “El Jefe” singer said, “If life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s what I did with this album — use my own creativity to process my frustration and my anger, and my sadness. I transmuted or transformed pain into productivity.”