Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates 26th Birthday After Grammy Win and Billboard Success

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 26th birthday on May 11 with a playful Instagram post that quickly surpassed 2 million likes.

In the post, she joked, "All I want for my birthday is 50 million followers can we get there you guys got this," a caption that has since been edited. The birthday message was paired with glamorous images, including one standout shot of Carpenter in a glittering red gown posing in a vintage bathroom, showing off her signature style with cherry red lips and a black-strapped watch.

Born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Carpenter first rose to fame as Maya Hart on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World (2014–2017), before leaping to music. She signed with Hollywood Records in 2014 and released her debut single that same year. Since then, she has released six studio albums, with Short n' Sweet topping charts in 2024. Carpenter is currently performing to sold-out crowds across North America and Europe on her first headlining arena run, The Short n' Sweet Tour.

Despite her strong social media following and growing cultural presence, Carpenter has admitted that digital platforms don't come naturally to her. "Truthfully, if I wasn't in this industry, I don't think I would be on social media," she told New Beauty. "Maybe that surprises some people, but it doesn't come as naturally to document my every move. I feel so much happier when I'm living in the moment."

With popular singles like "Nonsense," "Feather," and "Espresso," Carpenter has become one of pop's most dynamic rising stars. In addition, she was awarded two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year, confirming her position as a leading artist in the music industry. As she approaches the 50 million mark on Instagram, Carpenter will soon join the ranks of the most followed women in pop, such as Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.