This Day in Top 40 History: May 12

May 12 has been a significant day in music history for everything from No. 1 songs to watershed performances and industry shifts. This roundup explores pivotal breakthroughs, cultural mile markers, and notable recordings that define the impact of this day on music across different generations.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 12 has marked the debut of chart-topping singles and iconic moments in music history:

2007: Maroon 5's single “Makes Me Wonder” made history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it jumped to No. 1 from No. 64, setting the record for the most significant jump to No. 1 at 63 places.

Kendrick Lamar's fourth studio album, DAMN., reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album later won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music, making it the first nonjazz or classical work to receive this honor. 2017: Harry Styles released his first studio album called Harry Styles. The new LP debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200, a considerable achievement in Styles' solo career.

Cultural Milestones

Sometimes the most unforgettable moments in music history happen between the performers:

2010: Lady Gaga appeared on Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People list for the first time. This recognition contributed to an already established recognition of her as more than a pop icon, but as a cultural phenomenon, impacting the expressions of fashion, activism, and digital art.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Across genres, major artists have delivered memorable performances worldwide on May 12, drawing huge crowds and showcasing the global reach of popular music:

2022: Morgan Wallen brought his The Dangerous Tour to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. He was joined by special guests HARDY and Larry Fleet.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Key industry gatherings on May 12 have spotlighted both the evolving opportunities and persistent challenges shaping the future of the music business:

2021: Synchtank held its Data, Rights & Royalties Music Industry Summit. The event addressed the persistent problems of poor data management and a lack of standardization within the music business. Barriers to improving data hygiene were discussed, and viable solutions and new initiatives were proposed.

2025: The Music Business Association launched its annual Music Biz Conference, held for the first time in Atlanta, with over 2,200 music professionals from around the globe. Through bringing together music industry professionals and generating industry-defining conversation and connectivity, its aim was to build the future of the music business.