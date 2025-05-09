10 Most Underrated Ariana Grande Songs You Need To Listen to Now

Ariana Grande is a global pop phenomenon who started her career on the Nickelodeon TV show Victorious. She is known not only for her high ponytail but also for her high-pitched vocals and extensive discography, which have consistently topped the charts over the years.

You may recognize her from her popular hits "thank u, next" and "7 Rings," but her collection contains a treasure trove of neglected songs that reveal the deeper depths of her talent and progress as an artist. From early-career deep cuts to emotionally raw album tracks and unreleased fan favorites, here are 10 overlooked Ariana Grande songs that should be on your playlist.

"Better Left Unsaid" from Yours Truly

Grande's early albums laid the groundwork for the artist she would become, and "Better Left Unsaid" is a perfect example. It was the song that closed the album, leaving her fans and avid listeners feeling like they were transported to another planet.

The verses initially feel like a classic ballad, but as you move toward the chorus, it becomes explosive and club-ready. Though it was never released as a single, this song foreshadows Grande's genre-blending boldness and showcases her vocal versatility, which ranges from controlled vibrato to full-fledged belting.

"My Everything" from My Everything

If you have someone who meant the world to you but it didn't work out, then this is the song you'd dedicate to them. The My Everything album features many collaborations with popular artists such as Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, and The Weeknd, but this particular track stands out. “My Everything” is a vulnerable, delicate, all-piano piece. One critic notes that "it's a woeful tune about the one who got away."

"Into You" from Dangerous Woman

When the Dangerous Woman album dropped in 2016, the songs evolved from being innocent melodies to exploring sensuality, power, and deep emotions. “Into You” was released as a single on May 6, 2016, but remains criminally underrated according to many of Grande's fans.

Despite peaking at No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earning four Platinum certifications in the U.S., it didn't get the same level of attention as her other singles. Written by Grande, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, and others, it has a tempo of 108 beats per minute. “Into You” has a unique vocal range spanning from F♯3 to E6, making it an impressive display of vocal control and power.

"everytime" from Sweetener

Grande's next album, Sweetener, reveals the raw and conflicted emotions she's faced in life. “everytime” is a song about going back to a relationship that felt like love but was downright toxic. It's a standout moment of the singer's emotional clarity about that time in her life. With a minimalist beat and layered harmonies, Grande delivers the song in a way that is honest and soulful. Fans on Reddit often praise the track for capturing the quiet devastation of genuine heartbreak.

"ghostin" from Thank U, Next

Continuing her streak of raw and emotionally transparent songs is another underrated track from the Thank U, Next album, "ghostin." This song was inspired by Grande's grief and emotional conflict of mourning Mac Miller while being in a public relationship with Pete Davidson and how her past relationship was haunting her new one.

Her voice floats over soft synths in an almost whisper-like tone, which makes it a devastating listen not just because of the backstory but for the rawness she courageously displays.

"my hair" from Positions

This is probably one of Grande's most sensual and technically impressive tracks, yet very few give it the credit it deserves. With jazzy instrumentation and layered harmonies, Grande delivers an effortlessly seductive performance, ending in a whistle-note run that only a few artists could pull off. Described as “so slinky and sensual,” this hidden gem of a song displays her vocal precision and artistry.

"Boyfriend Material"

This track was supposed to be on Grande's debut album Yours Truly, but it was eventually sold and reimagined for the K-pop group f(x). This is a rare track that isn't heard on popular radio stations but was first played during a livestream in 2013. In 2014, Grande uploaded the studio version online. Despite its unofficial status, it has a catchy melody and a youthful charm, remaining beloved by some of her dedicated fans.

"Better Days" (featuring Victoria Monét)

This song, in collaboration with Victoria Monét, was released in response to the police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile in July 2016. It was further amplified after the tragic Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 that followed one of Grande's concerts, becoming a healing anthem among her true fans. Its themes of unity, pain, and resilience make it timeless in any tragedy.

“Why Try” from My Everything

Grande is no stranger to the cyclical nature of toxic relationships. This is another one of her rare gems that was overshadowed by bigger hits such as “Problem” and “Love Me Harder.” It's a vulnerable and emotionally powerful release, like “everytime,” and one of her most dynamic mid-tempo tracks that balances pop beats with lyrical honesty.

“better off” from Sweetener

Tucked away on her Sweetener album, “better off” is another unique masterpiece that often flies under the radar. This is Grande at her most emotionally honest. It's a breakup anthem that isn't loud or angry but composed and self-assured. There are no dramatics or begging, just the calm clarity of someone who knows they deserve better. “I'm better off without him,” she sings with breathy softness, turning what could've been sorrow into quiet empowerment. The melody is released like a secret you've kept for too long and are finally ready to let go of.

Discovering Ariana Grande's Hidden Gems