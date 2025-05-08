Billie Eilish Delivers First Live Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Amsterdam Show

Billie Eilish launched her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour on May 4 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. She delivered a captivating performance that included a tender cover of Radiohead's iconic song "Creep." This concert marked the first of three shows Eilish is scheduled to perform in Amsterdam during her European tour.

Eilish performed 22 songs, including "Bad Guy" and "When the Party's Over," as well as her own distinctive version of "Creep." She had a guitarist and two backup singers, producing a bare-bones version that played to her vocal strengths. At one point, Eilish had a funny moment, laughing, singing, and adding a cheeky moment to a pretty haunting song.

Critics praised Eilish's ability to turn larger audiences into small intimacies, with Rolling Stone Australia and The Guardian noting her "sheer emotional depth" and the theatrical quality of her performance. Eilish is currently on a European tour promoting her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which began in September 2024 and will conclude on July 27 in Dublin, Ireland. Her next UK tour will start in Glasgow on July 7 after her shows in Europe. She has shows confirmed in London, Manchester, and Dublin.

Eilish has been very vocal about her love for Radiohead, and is often seen raving about them as her favorite band. Thom Yorke, frontman of Radiohead, has praised the independent nature of Eilish, saying, "I like Billie Eilish. She's doing her own thing. No one is telling her what to do."