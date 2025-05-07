ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Arlo

Get To Know Arlo: Mixed breed Arlo is 5 years old, 63 pounds, and loves to play with tennis balls and his other toys. This guy showed up at a…

Cody

Get To Know Arlo:

Mixed breed Arlo is 5 years old, 63 pounds, and loves to play with tennis balls and his other toys. This guy showed up at a store in Windsor and made himself at home. However, he was picked up by a County animal code enforcement officer and brought to the County Animal Shelter for rehoming. He loves going on walks and is such a friendly dog! Don't miss meeting Arlo! 

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
The Best Georgia City to Find a Tech Job
Local NewsThe Best Georgia City to Find a Tech JobAnne Erickson
The powers at be at AccuWeather have released their official 2025 summer forecast for the U.S., and it's a doozy.
HD98.3AccuWeather’s 2025 Georgia Summer Forecast Has ArrivedAnne Erickson
Walmart to Update 650 U.S. Stores, Including 5 in Augusta
Local NewsWalmart to Update 650 U.S. Stores, Including 5 in AugustaRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect