Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Arlo
Get To Know Arlo:
Mixed breed Arlo is 5 years old, 63 pounds, and loves to play with tennis balls and his other toys. This guy showed up at a store in Windsor and made himself at home. However, he was picked up by a County animal code enforcement officer and brought to the County Animal Shelter for rehoming. He loves going on walks and is such a friendly dog! Don't miss meeting Arlo!
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
