AccuWeather’s 2025 Georgia Summer Forecast Has Arrived

The powers at be at AccuWeather have released their official 2025 summer forecast for the U.S., and it's a doozy. According to the weather experts, much of the U.S. is in for a steamy season, even more so than usual, and this state is no exception. The past few summers have brought record-breaking heat and drought conditions across the country, and that's predicted to continue. So, get ready to get hot, and let's get into the summer weather report from the experts at AccuWeather.

AccuWeather Summer 2025 Weather Forecast

The official start of summer is known as Summer Solstice, which, according to Britannica, takes place on either June 20, 21 or 22, depending on the time zone in which you live. Many climate scientists define the beginning of summer for the meteorological summer season starting on June 1 and lasting three months, until September 1, they add.

AccuWeather's summer forecast is for June 1 through September 1. They predict a hot one. "Energy bills could run high this summer, as AccuWeather long-range forecasters predict a hotter-than-normal season across large swaths of the United States," AccuWeather states in the report, adding that the season will bring "sweltering heat, severe weather, intense wildfires and the start of a dynamic hurricane season."

You know what's wild? Some areas of the U.S. already have experienced record-breaking heat, and it's not even summer yet. Phoenix, according to Accuweather, had its earliest 100-degree temperature reading in seven years when the area hit 100 on April 10. Accuweather says this is "just a preview of what's to come as it is expected to be a hot summer for most of the country."

Looking at Georgia, for June through August, the report has the area one to two degrees hotter than normal. The area's "cooling demand," which goes from April to October, is "above" for most of the state. Also, precipitation looks normal.