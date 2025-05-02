3 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ Trailer

Magic’s back baby! After years of waiting, we finally have Now You See Me: Now You Don’t following 2016’s Now You See Me 2. The magician-heist crew is finally reappearing, and no, it’s not an illusion. After watching the trailer, it left us squinting, gasping, and whispering, “Wait, what just happened?”

If you have not seen it yet, check it below.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t | Lionsgate Movies

The trailer opens with Danny Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) monologuing, “In the world of magic, everything that disappears reappears,” before exclaiming, “Whoo! It is very good to be back!” (So meta.) The rest of the Horsemen soon appear: Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher, who wasn’t in the second film due to her pregnancy at the time and was replaced by Lizzy Caplan), and Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson).

The OG Four Horsemen is back.

That is, until the trailer revealed a new crop of magicians pretending to be the original Horsemen. Charlie (Justice Smith), Bosco (Dominic Sessa), and June (Ariana Greenblatt) are shown discussing their recent performance, with Bosco proudly saying, “My Atlas was spot on” right before the real Atlas shows up. He’s there to recruit the young ones for a heist, since the other Horsemen are “dead.” Well, technically dead… to Atlas.

The New Cast Members are a Great Addition

Aside from the three new Horsemen, Rosamund Pike, best known for her roles in Gone Girl and Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time, also joins the cast as Veronika Vanderberg, the main antagonist and matriarch of the crime syndicate. Stealing the largest queen diamond in the world from her is the Horsemen’s latest heist. Also, how is it that she doesn’t look like she’s aging?

Isla Fisher’s Really Brave

While filming the first Now You See Me movie, Fisher revealed that she nearly drowned while performing one of the stunts. In the scene, her character attempts an underwater escape trick, but the safety mechanism malfunctioned, leaving her trapped in the water tank. Despite signaling for help, the crew mistook her distress for acting, her performance was that convincing. If it were any other actress, she probably wouldn’t agree to do a similar scene again. But based on the trailer, around the 2:02 mark, we see her back in a water tank (though thankfully this time, she’s joined by the other Horsemen).