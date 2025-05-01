HD 98.3’s Girls’ Trip Giveaway

Sponsored By
You and your bestie could win the ultimate Girls' Trip with HD 98.3! Between now and June 20th, HD 98.3 has three amazing trips that will send you to one of the hottest concerts, along with hotel and other fun adventures. Be sure to listen in for the boarding call for your chance to register each weekday. Plus, you'll have additional ways you can register with Lace & Veil Bridal Boutique coming soon!
Trip #1 (April 22 – May 9): Post Malone in Chicago with Airfare, Hotel, + Concert Tickets
- Listen each weekday for the boarding call and your chance to register for a Girls’ Trip for 2 to see one of the biggest tours of 2025: Post Malone and Jelly Roll LIVE at the historic Wrigley Field in Chicago on Thursday, May 22! The winner will be announced Friday, May 9, and will receive airfare for 2 from Atlanta to Chicago, one-night hotel accommodations, and 2 tickets to the show, courtesy of Republic Records!
