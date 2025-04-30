Joe Jonas Crashes TikTok Couple’s Argument and Wins
What happens when your celebrity crush gets involved in your relationship drama? TikTok user Emmmily found out—and so did Joe Jonas.
In a now-viral video, TikTokker Emmmily recorded a hilarious conversation with her husband about her undying love for the Jonas Brother. Offscreen, her husband playfully challenges her: “Name something I love as much as you love Joe Jonas.”
She pauses, thinks hard, and then admits, “I love Joe Jonas.”
Her husband, clearly not amused, fires back: “You’re my wife! We are married til death do us part!” But Emmmily's ready with a twist, teasing that their vows don’t count if “Joe walks through that door.”
That’s when things heat up. The husband tries to reclaim his honor, saying Jonas is only five-foot-three and he’ll “fight his a--.” He seals it with, “That’s a promise,” leaving Emmmily totally stunned.
And then—plot twist—Joe Jonas actually responds.
“Well I love you both and I’m 5’4 ok,” Jonas commented. Emmmily, clearly living her dream, replied, “I love you so much.”
Fans couldn’t get enough. “Till Joe Jonas do us part,” one joked. Another wrote, “Joe Jonas commenting on this is villain work 😭😭😭😭😭.” A third added, “She has big goals and I can appreciate her for it!”
Other TikTokers shared their own Joe Jonas relationship moments. “I told my husband ‘Yeah your arms are nice but they’re no Joe Jonas’ and we fought for like 3 days after. 😂😂,” someone shared. Another said, “At my friend’s wedding in her husband’s vows he literally said ‘I know I’m only here because Joe Jonas wasn’t available.’”
And finally, one person confessed, “My best friend broke up with her long term boyfriend in high school because she didn’t love him as much as she loved Joe Jonas.”