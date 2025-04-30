Ed Sheeran Shares Pics from His Old Phone Before Release of New Single

In a move only Ed Sheeran can pull, the Grammy Award-winning singer created another Instagram account and uploaded photos from his old phone to celebrate his new single. The uploads include intimate photos with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, a selfie with Taylor Swift, a photo of Benny Blanco hard at work, and a group photo with Scrubs actor Zach Braff and Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

Ed Sheeran and “Old Phone”

The account @teddysoldphone features not only old and never-before-seen photos, but also text messages, lyric notes, and more. Sheeran retrieved his old phone he retired in 2015 as instructed by a judge during a plagiarism lawsuit a couple of years back.

Seeing his old phone, Sheeran wrote as a caption in one of the posts on his new account that “It felt like a time capsule, time of life that I was in, and living at that time in 2015. Turning it on really spun me out, I found myself scrolling messages and conversations with people who are no longer here. … I found old photos of me with people I was so close to then, but we’ve lost touch since. The whole experience was such an emotional journey.”

He also shared his process in writing the single inspired by his old phone. Sheeran sang the single at a gig with Noah Kahan in Nashville and posted it on his Instagram. Naturally, fans who can relate with nostalgia flooded the comment section with positive messages.

With lyrics, “I found my old phone today / In a box that I had hidden away / Nostalgia tryin' to lead me astray / Maybe I'll unwrite some wrongs” and “Conversations with my dead friends / Messages from all my exes / I kinda think that this was best left / There, in the past, where it belongs / I feel an overwhеlming sadness / Of all the friends I do not havе left,” it’s a testament of Sheeran’s talent as a songwriter. I mean, who else can write a song about an old phone at 2 AM while jetlagged in India?