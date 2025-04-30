Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” Breaks Billboard Record After 17 Weeks at No. 1

Bruno Mars breaks record after record on the charts with his new single release, "Die with a Smile" featuring Lady Gaga. As of April 26, the track has become the longest No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 at 17 weeks. The track has stayed at No. 1 for 14 weeks on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, tying it with Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" for the second-longest run at the top of that chart.

Mars's previous collaboration with Rosé, titled "APT.," also made waves by holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for an impressive 19 weeks, setting a record for the longest-running No. 1 on that chart.

Upon its release on Aug. 16, 2024, "Die With a Smile" received widespread attention, generating 90.7 million official streams and 6,000 sales globally in the Apr. 17 tracking week. Its success cannot be overstated, as it was the most popular song on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, which combined 73.5 million streams and 3,000 sales outside of the U.S.

Bruno Mars is now one-of-a-kind in the chart, featured on two of the three longest-running No. 1 songs on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. His collaborations with Lady Gaga and Rosé have demonstrated his versatility and enduring appeal in the global music scene.

The Billboard charts rank songs based on global streaming and sales data compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 reports world data, while the Global Excl. U.S. only reports international data.