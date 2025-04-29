ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fashion LA Awards 2025: Celebs Come Together for Ninth Annual Event at Beverly Hills Hotel

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards celebrated another glamorous year on April 24 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hosted by Matt Rogers. Captured in an article by Marc Malkin for Variety Film +…

Jennifer Eggleston
Hailey Bieber, Beauty Innovator of the Year recipient attends DAOU Vineyards at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2025 at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone/Stringer via Getty Images

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards celebrated another glamorous year on April 24 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hosted by Matt Rogers. Captured in an article by Marc Malkin for Variety Film + TV, the red-carpet arrivals set the tone for a lively, star-studded evening. The event honored fashion luminaries such as Tyra Banks, named Fashion Icon, Brad Goreski as Style Curator of the Year, and Adriana Lima, who earned Fashion Comeback of the Year.

Betsey Johnson received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Genesis Webb and Alexx Mayo were recognized for their outstanding music styling and makeup work. Furthering the energy, Chappell Roan had the place cheering to a special performance of her song “Bad to the Bone”, with Lizzo joining in to celebrate her friends, bringing some extra fun to the evening. Casamigos added to the celebration with a specialty cocktail menu, including the Spicy Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita.

Model Brooks Nader turned heads on the red carpet, and actress Amiah Miller, known for her role in Hold Your Breath, added extra star power to the night. Other honorees celebrated for their creative contributions, including hairstylist Demitris Giannetos and the styling team Wayman + Micah. Dixie D'Amelio also got into the laid-back spirit of the night, dressed in a bohemian, chic look.

There was an emotional high moment when Hailey Bieber thanked Justin Bieber during an acceptance speech. Although Justin Bieber was not in attendance, the 28-year-old still thanked him for 'supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on,' she said.

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards once again showcased the dynamic intersection of style, celebrity, and creativity, generating major buzz across social media and the fashion industry alike.

Betsey JohnsonFashion LA AwardsHailey Bieber
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Welcomes Surprise Baby No. 2 with Longtime GF Georgia Groome
Entertainment‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Welcomes Surprise Baby No. 2 with Longtime GF Georgia GroomeYvette DeLaCruz
Ashanti Opens Up About Her Terrifying Experience Being Stalked for Years
EntertainmentAshanti Opens Up About Her Terrifying Experience Being Stalked for YearsYvette DeLaCruz
Finn Wolfhard on Working with Willem Dafoe: ‘It Was Hard Not to See Norman Osborn’
EntertainmentFinn Wolfhard on Working with Willem Dafoe: ‘It Was Hard Not to See Norman Osborn’Yvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect