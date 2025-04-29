Fashion LA Awards 2025: Celebs Come Together for Ninth Annual Event at Beverly Hills Hotel

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards celebrated another glamorous year on April 24 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hosted by Matt Rogers. Captured in an article by Marc Malkin for Variety Film + TV, the red-carpet arrivals set the tone for a lively, star-studded evening. The event honored fashion luminaries such as Tyra Banks, named Fashion Icon, Brad Goreski as Style Curator of the Year, and Adriana Lima, who earned Fashion Comeback of the Year.

Betsey Johnson received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Genesis Webb and Alexx Mayo were recognized for their outstanding music styling and makeup work. Furthering the energy, Chappell Roan had the place cheering to a special performance of her song “Bad to the Bone”, with Lizzo joining in to celebrate her friends, bringing some extra fun to the evening. Casamigos added to the celebration with a specialty cocktail menu, including the Spicy Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita.

Model Brooks Nader turned heads on the red carpet, and actress Amiah Miller, known for her role in Hold Your Breath, added extra star power to the night. Other honorees celebrated for their creative contributions, including hairstylist Demitris Giannetos and the styling team Wayman + Micah. Dixie D'Amelio also got into the laid-back spirit of the night, dressed in a bohemian, chic look.

There was an emotional high moment when Hailey Bieber thanked Justin Bieber during an acceptance speech. Although Justin Bieber was not in attendance, the 28-year-old still thanked him for 'supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on,' she said.