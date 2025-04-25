This Day in Top 40 History: April 25

April 25 has seen several notable announcements, tours, and festivals in the Top 40 and adult contemporary music genres. Coachella 2008 featured mega stars, the Jonas Brothers announced a unique concert circuit, and Madonna made chart history on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were some outstanding milestones on April 25, including:

1987: Pop queen Madonna became the first female solo artist to have four No. 1 singles in the U.K. with "La Isla Bonita."

Pop queen Madonna became the first female solo artist to have four No. 1 singles in the U.K. with "La Isla Bonita." 2008: Headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 25 included Jack Johnson and The Verve. Several artists who are now big names also performed, such as Vampire Weekend and Diplo.

Headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 25 included Jack Johnson and The Verve. Several artists who are now big names also performed, such as Vampire Weekend and Diplo. 2008: Pop diva Mariah Carey illuminated the Empire State Building in New York with her signature colors — purple, pink, and white — to celebrate the release of her album E=MC².

Pop diva Mariah Carey illuminated the Empire State Building in New York with her signature colors — purple, pink, and white — to celebrate the release of her album E=MC². 2023: The Jonas Brothers held one of three secret concerts in Los Angeles, California. The others were held in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Baltimore, Maryland.

Notable Recordings and Performances

With stars such as Cyndi Lauper, Drake, and Harry Styles performing and making exciting announcements, April 25 marks a significant day:

1987: Cyndi Lauper's "What's Going On" reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lauper is known for her quirky voice and style, and her hit songs include "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "True Colors."

Cyndi Lauper's "What's Going On" reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lauper is known for her quirky voice and style, and her hit songs include "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "True Colors." 2016: Singer Drake announced the launch of his Summer Sixteen Tour with American rapper Future and special guests. This 30-city tour supported his new album View.

Singer Drake announced the launch of his Summer Sixteen Tour with American rapper Future and special guests. This 30-city tour supported his new album View. 2022: Superstar Harry Styles, formerly of the all-boy band One Direction, was announced as the headliner for two major U.K. music festivals, BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend on May 29 in Coventry and Capital FM's Summertime Ball on June 12 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Top 40 music artists have faced unique changes and challenges on April 25, including:

1994: A jury found crooner Michael Bolton guilty of plagiarizing the Isley Brothers in his song "Love Is a Wonderful Thing." While Bolton denied copyright infringement, he still had to pay $5.4 million in damages.

A jury found crooner Michael Bolton guilty of plagiarizing the Isley Brothers in his song "Love Is a Wonderful Thing." While Bolton denied copyright infringement, he still had to pay $5.4 million in damages. 2002: Pop singer/rapper and TLC member Lisa Lopes was killed in an automobile accident. Lopes contributed to TLC's album CrazySexyCool and recorded a solo album, Supernova.