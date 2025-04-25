ContestsEvents
Katy Perry Claps Back at Space Flight Critics on Tour Kickoff

Katy Perry addresses backlash with powerful message: “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?”

Kayla Morgan
Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Katy Perry joined five other women on an all-female Blue Origin space launch, a historic moment that drew a mix of praise and criticism. But during her April 23 concert in Mexico City, Katy appeared to respond to some of the backlash—with a message tied directly into her out-of-this-world experience.

“Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?” she asked the audience during her space-themed performance.

Katy’s references to her journey beyond Earth didn’t stop there. At the concert, two fans who arrived in blue spacesuits were invited on stage. “I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline,” Katy explained to the crowd.

She also took a selfie with two people dressed in blue NASA-style jumpsuits. At one point, she appeared wearing headgear with tubes attached—another possible nod to her spaceflight. Fans have pointed out that the space visuals could also connect to her song “E.T.”, which plays with themes of the unknown and extraterrestrial life.

For Katy, this mission wasn’t just a publicity moment—it was the fulfillment of a longtime dream. Ahead of the April 14 launch, she told Elle: "I wanted to go to space for almost 20 years."

"I was investigating all of the possible commercial options," she added. "Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, 'Sign me up! I'm first in line.'"

Katy Perry
Kayla MorganEditor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
