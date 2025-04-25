Katy Perry Claps Back at Space Flight Critics on Tour Kickoff
Katy Perry addresses backlash with powerful message: “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?”
Katy Perry joined five other women on an all-female Blue Origin space launch, a historic moment that drew a mix of praise and criticism. But during her April 23 concert in Mexico City, Katy appeared to respond to some of the backlash—with a message tied directly into her out-of-this-world experience.
“Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?” she asked the audience during her space-themed performance.
Katy’s references to her journey beyond Earth didn’t stop there. At the concert, two fans who arrived in blue spacesuits were invited on stage. “I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline,” Katy explained to the crowd.
She also took a selfie with two people dressed in blue NASA-style jumpsuits. At one point, she appeared wearing headgear with tubes attached—another possible nod to her spaceflight. Fans have pointed out that the space visuals could also connect to her song “E.T.”, which plays with themes of the unknown and extraterrestrial life.
For Katy, this mission wasn’t just a publicity moment—it was the fulfillment of a longtime dream. Ahead of the April 14 launch, she told Elle: "I wanted to go to space for almost 20 years."
"I was investigating all of the possible commercial options," she added. "Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, 'Sign me up! I'm first in line.'"