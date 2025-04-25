Did Camila Cabello Shade Katy Perry’s Space Trip While Promoting ‘Yours, C’ Tour?

Leave it to Camila Cabello to stir up drama literally out of this world. While promoting her upcoming "Yours, C" tour, the pop star may have thrown a subtle (or not-so-subtle?) jab at fellow singer, (excuse me, astronaut) Katy Perry, who was part of an all women crew who went to space (yes, actual space) for a whole 11 minutes.

Camila Cabello: The Promo Whiz

The “Havana” singer recently shared a TikTok video of her holding a piece of paper of the dates of her upcoming "Yours, C" tour. She’s moving slowly, pretending she’s in space. She wrote on the video, “Didn’t have the budget to fly to space to promote my tour dates so i made this TikTok instead.” She even set the background song to Katy Perry’s “E.T.”

She wrote in the caption, “@Katy Perry hehehehe ily,” with hands making a heart sign and red heart emojis, likely to show the video was done in jest.

Naturally, fans flooded the comment section in support of Cabello. One fan wrote, “Not her moving like she was in space.” While another added, “Girl u ate.” Another fan also commented on her sense of humor, “Camila is one of the most hilarious celeb.”

The Blue Origin space flight received widespread backlash, and every piece of content mocking the space trip has gone viral, making Cabello a promo whiz. Imagine, she did not spend a dime (except perhaps just for the printout of her tour dates), yet a lot of people already know about her upcoming tour.

Her TikTok video now has 370k likes and has been shared 21,000 times.

Katy Perry on the other hand, seemed unbothered by the backlash. The “Teenage Dream” singer even incorporated space into the opening night of her Lifetimes tour. She did a space choreography while wearing a silver metal bodysuit, flew in the air, and even asked two men from the audience wearing NASA space suits for a selfie, per Page Six.