ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Stella

Get To Know Stella: STELLA’S A SHY SWEETIE-PIE! Look at that smile. Pretty Stella is working hard to come out of her shell. She does well in playgroup and is…

Cody
Wet Nose Wednesday Stella
Friends Of The Animal Shelter - Aiken (FOTAS)

Get To Know Stella:

STELLA'S A SHY SWEETIE-PIE! ❤❤❤❤❤

Look at that smile. 😊 Pretty Stella is working hard to come out of her shell. She does well in playgroup and is learning to trust the volunteers and staff. Stella is a 4-year-old, 70-pound Catahoula Leopard dog mix who is here because her owner's health declined and they can no longer care for her. She is a sweet, gentle dog that needs a loving home.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share. 🙂

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
If you've ever wondered what the most expensive areas in the state are to purchase a home, it all falls in the zip codes.
Local NewsThe Most Expensive Zip Codes in Georgia RevealedAnne Erickson
Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: April 24-April 27
Local NewsThings To Do in Augusta This Weekend: April 24-April 27Jennifer Eggleston
Is the Georgia Housing Market Booming?
Local NewsIs the Georgia Housing Market Booming?Anne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect