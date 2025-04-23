Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Stella
Look at that smile. Pretty Stella is working hard to come out of her shell. She does well in playgroup and is learning to trust the volunteers and staff. Stella is a 4-year-old, 70-pound Catahoula Leopard dog mix who is here because her owner's health declined and they can no longer care for her. She is a sweet, gentle dog that needs a loving home.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
