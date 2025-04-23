Pop Star Gracie Abrams Says Recent Success Comes from Fellow Artists and Music Heroes

After releasing her second album, The Secret of Us, and growing a wider fan base, singer Gracie Abrams sees herself entering a new phase in her career. In a cover story for Billboard, Abrams spoke about her growing ascent into fame in 2024 and what it means to share a wave of success with her contemporaries, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

“In pop culture, the impact that both Sabrina and Chappell have had on the industry has been so exciting to watch,” she said. “Forget being an artist and somebody that puts music out as well. I think as a young person, there's something so liberating about both their catalogs of music and the way that they're choosing to run their businesses.”

Abrams expressed deep gratitude for the ongoing support she's received from both Roan and Carpenter, whom she described as artistic inspirations. She recognizes their honest voices and daring inspirations as the primary motivation in her own development as an artist and businesswoman.

Alongside her admiration for her contemporaries, Abrams also cited Lady Gaga as one of the most influential figures shaping her songwriting. She commended Gaga's lyrical depth and referred to herself as a fan of hers for a while. Abrams also mentioned the influence of Lorde and rapper Doechii and how their differences and styles will push her even more creatively.