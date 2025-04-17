Chappell Roan’s “The Giver” Breaks Into Top 10 on Country Charts

Chappell Roan is riding high on the charts with her mega genre-bending single "The Giver," which rocketed up multiple Billboard charts just three weeks after its release. The song peaked at No. 6 on the Hot Country Songs chart as of mid-April 2025. Although the single has not yet charted in Country Airplay — an indicator of traditional country radio support — Roan's popularity is soaring in other formats.

Pop radio continues to be a stronghold for the rising star. "The Giver" is steadily climbing both the Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay charts, building on the momentum of her earlier breakout hit, "Pink Pony Club." That song has remained a fixture in the top 10 of the Hot 100 and various pop charts, reaching No. 8 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 18 on Adult Contemporary. "Pink Pony Club" also secured the top spot on the Pop Airplay chart, marking Roan's second No. 1 on a Billboard radio ranking.

With "The Giver," Roan signals a bold new era, moving from pure pop into a country-pop hybrid that resonates with a broad and growing audience. Her chart-topping ability in the pop and country spaces demonstrates her crossover appeal and versatility as an artist.

Roan recently joined the Country Heat Weekly podcast and talked more about her new release and creative direction in anticipation of the single, which speaks to her growing discography and sound.