Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Rose

Puppy Rose enjoyed the weekend with one of our best fosters. She got along with all of their dogs and even their cat. Four-month-old Rose is still a bit shy, but once she warms up, she is very sweet! She loves sleeping on the bed and relaxing with the other dogs. She was very quiet and still learning how to play with toys. Overall, she did very well, and she’s such a sweet little girl! Rose is $35 to adopt.