ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Rose

Get To Know Me: Puppy Rose enjoyed the weekend with one of our best fosters. She got along with all of their dogs and even their cat. Four-month-old Rose is…

Cody

Get To Know Me:

Puppy Rose enjoyed the weekend with one of our best fosters. She got along with all of their dogs and even their cat. Four-month-old Rose is still a bit shy, but once she warms up, she is very sweet! She loves sleeping on the bed and relaxing with the other dogs. She was very quiet and still learning how to play with toys. Overall, she did very well, and she’s such a sweet little girl! Rose is $35 to adopt.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

If you'd like to meet her, you can email info@fotasaiken.org.

Please share this post.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Wet Nose Wednesday Maxwell
Local NewsWet Nose Wednesday: Meet MaxwellCody
Wet Nose Wednesday Jonah
Local NewsWet Nose Wednesday: Meet JonahCody
Thor and Thumper featured Wet Nose Wednesday
Wet Nose WednesdayWet Nose Wednesday: Meet Thor & ThumperCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect