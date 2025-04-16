Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Rose
Get To Know Me:
Puppy Rose enjoyed the weekend with one of our best fosters. She got along with all of their dogs and even their cat. Four-month-old Rose is still a bit shy, but once she warms up, she is very sweet! She loves sleeping on the bed and relaxing with the other dogs. She was very quiet and still learning how to play with toys. Overall, she did very well, and she’s such a sweet little girl! Rose is $35 to adopt.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
If you'd like to meet her, you can email info@fotasaiken.org.
