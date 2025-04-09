Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Maxwell
Jen Jotblad & Kathy Samaha for FOTAS Aiken
Get To Know Me:
HANDSOME, PLAYFUL MAXWELL NOW AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION!
Four-year-old, 54-pound mixed breed Maxwell loves going on walks and playing fetch. He's full of playful energy and sits on command. He was a stray who was rescued by a County Animal Code Enforcement Officer. Maxwell is $35 to adopt.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
If you'd like to meet him, you can email info@fotasaiken.org.
