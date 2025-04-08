PinkPantheress Releases ‘Fancy That’ Track list

PinkPantheress, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, is an English singer-songwriter who took the pop world by storm with her distinctive “bedroom” vocals and catchy beats. She first gained popularity on TikTok before going mainstream. Now, she’s dropped the track list for her upcoming mixtape Fancy That, and fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment ever since the release of her debut mixtape, To Hell With It, in 2021, followed by her EP Take Me Home in 2022 and studio album Heaven Knows in 2023. With Fancy That nearly here, the anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high.

PinkPantheress Fancy That Mixtape

The “Break It Off” singer shared on X that her upcoming mixtape will feature nine tracks, including her recent single “Tonight.” Be sure to check out the music video below, which is inspired by Bridgerton (and we’re absolutely loving it!).

PinkPantheress - Tonight

In an interview with Mixmag, PinkPantheress admitted that Fancy That is her most “hands on” project since her first mixtape, To Hell With It. She said, “This [new] one is about letting [expectations] go. I’ve always been trying to strike a balance between being a popstar and also being experimental…but if you like it you like it, and if you don’t you don’t."

While making the mixtape, she revealed that she was listening to the music of Fatboy Slim and Groove Armada. She said, “I loved the size of the music. All the music sounds so big and grand and present, and I really wanted to make music where it sounds like a statement is being made with the songs. I feel like that was what appealed to me, and it’s something that I wanted to take on board.”

See below the track list for PinkPantheress’ Fancy That mixtape.

1. “Illegal”

2. “Girl Like Me”

3. “Tonight”

4. “Stars”

5. “Intermission”

6. “Noises”

7. “Nice To Know You”

8. “Stateside”

9. “Romeo”