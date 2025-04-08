Google Launches Hidden Pokémon Mini Game: ‘Gotta Catch ‘Em All’

Ready to turn your phone into a Pokédex? Google and Pokémon have teamed up for a surprise treat that’s basically a dream come true for fans of the original 151 Pokémon. There’s a secret Easter egg mini game hiding in plain sight on Google Search, and it’s turning the internet into one giant scavenger hunt.

Here’s how it works: On your Android or iPhone (sorry desktop users, this one’s mobile-only), open the Google app and search “151 wild Pokémon hiding on Google.” You’ll see a Poké Ball pop up in the bottom-right corner—tap it to get started. From there, you’ll need to search for the names of individual Pokémon from the original Kanto region. Catch one by tapping the Poké Ball that appears and watching the little animation. It’s like a digital safari!

Heads-up: for Pokémon like “Ditto,” the search might think you’re just looking for the dictionary definition. In that case, try searching “Ditto Pokémon” to get the right result.

Now, I decided to try this myself—and wow. It’s fun, but it also got a little intense. There are 151 to catch, and searching each one by name started to feel like I had a part-time job at PokéCorp. If you’ve got time, a fully charged phone, and lots of patience, go for it—it’s a blast. But don’t say I didn’t warn you!

And the real challenge? The Legendary and Mythical Pokémon: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo, and Mew. These special characters require Master Balls to catch—and you can’t just search and grab them. You have to unlock Master Balls by hitting certain milestones. According to the game:

“Master Balls are unlocked as players collect more Pokémon. After five, 20, 50, 100 and 150 Pokémon, the player will receive one Master Ball after each milestone and be prompted a specific Legendary or Mythical Pokémon.”

Each time you catch a Pokémon, it’s added to your personal Pokédex, linked to your Google account. It’s a cool way to keep track of who you’ve caught and who’s still hiding out there in the virtual wild. The whole thing is a nostalgic tribute to the OG fans, with Google and Pokémon teaming up to deliver a digital adventure that feels both retro and brand new.