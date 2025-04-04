This Day in Top 40 History: April 4

April 4 has been a momentous day in Top 40 history. Madonna faced controversy, Justin Bieber stayed high on the charts, and New Kids on the Block announced their reunion on The Today Show.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Halsey all had hits and milestones on April 4:

2019: Now a superstar, a younger Ed Sheeran, known for his hit "Shape of You," performed at Taoyuan City Stadium in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. This was part of his ÷ Tour (pronounced Divide Tour).

Cultural Milestones

We saw fascinating and lasting cultural milestones on April 4:

2008: Twenty years after the release of their Multi-Platinum album Hangin' Tough, the boy band New Kids on the Block reunited on The Today Show and announced they would go on tour. One of the most popular band members is Donnie Wahlberg, brother of the megacelebrity Mark Wahlberg.

2022: Pop performer Doja Cat was named global ambassador for the audio company JBL. Doja Cat stated, "That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers and I carry them around with me wherever I go."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Pop stars had a big day of performances on April 4:

2023: On April 4, pop group The Jonas Brothers announced they would perform a one-night show at Yankee Stadium in New York on April 12.

On April 4, pop group The Jonas Brothers announced they would perform a one-night show at Yankee Stadium in New York on April 12. 2024: Justin Timberlake and Olivia Rodrigo headlined the Tecate Pa'l Norte Music Festival in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Other notable performers included Green Day, Kings of Leon, and Massive Attack.