Morgan Wallen Says He’s Avoided Bars After Wild Rooftop Incident

Morgan Wallen says he hasn’t stepped inside a bar in over a year—and for good reason. The country singer is still making headlines for his infamous chair-throwing incident that led to his arrest.

Speaking on the This Past Weekend podcast, Wallen reflected on the wild night in April when he was charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. According to an ABC report, the chair he threw off a rooftop bar landed just feet away from police officers outside Chief’s Bar in Nashville.

By December, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and was ordered to spend a week in a DUI education center, along with two years of supervised probation. Owning up to his mistakes, Wallen later admitted, “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

Since then, he’s made a major lifestyle shift. “It’s definitely the best thing for me, you know,” he said on the show. “I ain’t been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about.”

Reflecting on the fallout, he added, “I think anyone who was to deal with that, it’s not ideal. Even if you don’t get bothered, you’re on edge the whole time because you thought you might. It’s like, there’s just things that you don’t do. You just don’t do them anymore.”

Dad Duties Over Dive Bars

Wallen may be staying away from bars, but one thing he’s fully embracing? Fatherhood. The singer gushed about his 4½-year-old son, Indigo Wilder, whom he shares with ex-fiancée KT Smith.

"I think it just gets better and better the older he gets," Wallen said on the podcast. "He’s got a little sass on him. He’s got a little attitude, you know, which I like. I like that spunk."

And that spunk was on full display during a recent mealtime standoff.

"Yesterday, my dad was trying to get him to eat—it’s kind of a task to get him to sit still long enough to eat," Wallen recalled. "And my dad was like, ‘Hey man, if you don’t eat, I’m going to put you in the bedroom and you’re going to go to sleep,’ or whatever."

Indigo’s response? "He looked at my dad and said, ‘I don’t want you to stay here anymore.’ I mean, it’s just like hilarious, you know?"

A Song for His Son

Fatherhood has also inspired Wallen’s music. In February, he shared a snippet of a new song, “Superman,” on Instagram, calling it a long-overdue tribute to his son.

"Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son. None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be," he wrote.

In the song, he reflects on past mistakes—including his arrest—and hopes his son won’t judge him too harshly.