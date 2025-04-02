Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Jonah

Get To Know Me:

Jonah is both a volunteer favorite and is most in need because he’s our longest resident. He has had no appointments after being here for 120 days.

This super skinny Rottweiler mix arrived here after a life of abuse and neglect. He’s gained some weight, but at 55 lbs, he still has a ways to go.

Jonah is deeply sweet. He likes to sit with shelter staffers while they work and give them kisses. But he’s been through a lot of mistreatment, and he’s shy about trusting new people. He warms up quickly with kindness.

This gorgeous pup is about 4 years old. He knows commands, and he’s great with most dogs. A meeting with any existing pets is strongly suggested before adoption.

Jonah loves snuggle time, and he’s trying to be less nervous about car rides. He’s neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. He has heartworms, but treatment will be provided at no cost to you. Adoption is $35.

Jonah is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

If you'd like to meet him, you can email info@fotasaiken.org.

Please share this post. Jonah is in urgent need of adoption.

