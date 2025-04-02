ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Jonah

Get To Know Me: Jonah is both a volunteer favorite and is most in need because he’s our longest resident. He has had no appointments after being here for 120…

Cody

Get To Know Me:

Jonah is both a volunteer favorite and is most in need because he’s our longest resident. He has had no appointments after being here for 120 days.

This super skinny Rottweiler mix arrived here after a life of abuse and neglect. He’s gained some weight, but at 55 lbs, he still has a ways to go.

Jonah is deeply sweet. He likes to sit with shelter staffers while they work and give them kisses. But he’s been through a lot of mistreatment, and he’s shy about trusting new people. He warms up quickly with kindness.

This gorgeous pup is about 4 years old. He knows commands, and he’s great with most dogs. A meeting with any existing pets is strongly suggested before adoption.

Jonah loves snuggle time, and he’s trying to be less nervous about car rides. He’s neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. He has heartworms, but treatment will be provided at no cost to you. Adoption is $35.

Jonah is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

If you'd like to meet him, you can email info@fotasaiken.org.

Please share this post. Jonah is in urgent need of adoption.

For more adoptable dogs, check out our Wet Nose Wednesday Page!

adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Thor and Thumper featured Wet Nose Wednesday
Wet Nose WednesdayWet Nose Wednesday: Meet Thor & ThumperCody
Wet Nose Wednesday Zeke
Wet Nose WednesdayWet Nose Wednesday: Meet ZekeCody
Wet Nose Wednesday Toby
Wet Nose WednesdayWet Nose Wednesday: Meet TobyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect