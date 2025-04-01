Miley Cyrus Teases ‘End of the World’ Ahead of ‘Something Beautiful’

ContestsEvents
Miley Cyrus is gearing up for the next chapter of Something Beautiful. The superstar announced on Monday (March 31) that her next single, “End of the World,” is arriving this week.

In a 19-second teaser, Cyrus appears with her hair down, wearing a shimmering green dress. “Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world,” she says in the hazy, 80s-inspired clip before singing the chorus while reclining in front of a drum kit.

“End of the World” and its accompanying music video will premiere on Thursday (April 3) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The song marks the third release from Something Beautiful, following “Prelude” and the title track. The full album arrives on May 30, featuring 13 new songs and visually striking cinematography by Benoît Debie. Cyrus co-executive produced the project with Shawn Everett, and last week, she gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come in a trailer describing it as a “one of a kind pop opera” and a “unique visual experience fueled by fantasy.”

With just weeks to go until the album’s release, Something Beautiful is already shaping up to be one of Cyrus’ most ambitious projects yet.

