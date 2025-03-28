ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Minimum Salary to Be Happy in Georgia

They say money can’t buy happiness, but a new study has determined how much money it takes to be happy in different states, including Georgia. So, even if money, in…

Anne Erickson
They say money can't buy happiness, but a new study has determined how much money it takes to be happy in Georgia.
Getty Images / Deagreez

They say money can't buy happiness, but a new study has determined how much money it takes to be happy in different states, including Georgia. So, even if money, in the end, can't buy happiness, it can certainly make life easier and more comfortable, and it seems as if that's the heart of this new study. How much does it take to truly be happy in Georgia? Let's find out.

Salary to Be Happy in Georgia

Yahoo Finance has a new feature out about how money can correlate with happiness. "According to a Purdue University study, income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction, though this probably has to do with a variety of factors, such as having the money to fund the things vital to you, such as your healthcare," they note in the overall study.

In Georgia, the study says that the minimum salary needed to be happy is $95,445. They add that "Georgians can claim to have one of the most attainable levels of income to be happy," also stating that, "it takes even less to reach emotional well-being, just $54,540 to $68,175."

So, does money buy happiness? Knowledge at Wharton has a piece up about what the research says about money buying bliss. "Reconciling previously contradictory results, researchers from Wharton and Princeton find a steady association between larger incomes and greater happiness for most people but a rise and plateau for an unhappy minority," they state in the article.

"In the simplest terms, this suggests that for most people larger incomes are associated with greater happiness," Killingsworth, a senior fellow at Wharton and lead paper author, says, adding that "the exception is people who are financially well-off but unhappy." So, the study basically says that if you're already rich and unhappy, more money won't make you feel better. But, in general, the study found that more money, overall, as associated with more happiness.

Forbes adds that a new study also finds, "Making more money is associated with greater happiness and life satisfaction," and that "contrary to prior research, there is no plateau at $75,000." So, maybe you've heard that old theory that making above $75,000 won't increase your bliss factor, but according to this new study, it likely would.

Georgia
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
If you or a loved one is looking to retire in the coming months or years, you may want to know which Georgia cities are the best and worst for retirees.
Local NewsGeorgia’s Best and Worst Spots to RetireAnne Erickson
Happy couple paying the bill of the coffee shop using a contactless creditcard payment. Young adult customer woman doing a purchase on a restaurant to the cashier with a debit card. People spending
Local NewsAugusta Tech Partners With SRP Credit Union to Launch Student Aid Debit CardBrandon Plotnick
augusta greeneway
Local NewsNorth Augusta Names First Greeneway Coordinator To Run 14-Mile Trail SystemBrandon Plotnick
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect