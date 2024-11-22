6 Surprising Facts About BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Bruno Mars’ Latest Collaborator

Rosé, Bruno Mars’ latest collaborator in the hit song “APT.” released her second single, “Number One Girl” today, November 22.

ROSÉ – number one girl

Rosé, born Park Chaeyoung (or Roseanne Park), is one-fourth of the popular K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, the highest-charting Korean girl group on the US Billboard Hot 100. While the group is set to return in 2025 for a world tour, confirmed by the agency YG Entertainment and reported by Rolling Stone UK, the members are currently focusing on solo activities. Rosé, in particular, is preparing to release her debut studio album, Rosie, on December 6, 2024.

Aside from being Bruno Mars’ latest duet partner and BLACKPINK member, there’s so much more to this superstar than what we see on stage. Let’s dive into lesser-known facts about Rosé that might surprise even the most loyal BLINKs.

Her Father Urged Her to Audition

After launching 2NE1 in 2009, YG Entertainment held worldwide auditions to find new talent. At the time, Rosé was living in Sydney, Australia (her family had moved there when she was seven, after she was born in New Zealand). Her father urged her to audition. Sounds sweet right? He was supportive of her dream from the start.

Until her parents told her they were sick of her singing! Per Koreaboo, Rosé said, “Once I grew up, they told me, ‘Rosie, to be honest, it was really hard for us to go to bed when you were singing at the top of your lungs.’ I think I would sing Beyoncé’s ‘Listen’ when I couldn’t reach the notes cause I was a terrible singer. But I used to do that. I think my dad was like, ‘Okay I think she wants to pursue music.’”

It all worked out in the end because if it weren’t for her father, Rosé would not have thought to audition since it never occurred to her as a possibility, since she lived so far from Korea.

Rosé or Rosie?

In an interview with Koreaboo, she mentioned she uses Rosé, her stage name, when “she has official schedules. “Rosie is more like a casual name that my friends and family, people who are personal to me, call me. Sometimes I do refer to myself, like ‘Rosie!’”

The singer also shared that she decided to call the album Rosie to let fans and listeners to “feel that much closer to me,” via her Instagram page.

She Learned Skateboarding Because of a Dream

Dazed Korea (via Soompi) asked Rosé about her interests. The singer mentioned she “comes up with ideas” when she’s not doing anything. “It’s a bit strange so it’s funny, but one day I imagined myself skateboarding while I was sleeping. So, I got up all of a sudden and decided that I should learn.” She added, “At that time, I progressed quickly. I felt good when I fell down at first. I guess I was waiting for that. I wondered when I would fall, and when I did, I thought ‘Okay, this is it.’”

She Needs to Eat Rice Before Going on Stage

Rosé revealed on the SBS’ show My Ugly Duckling as published by Soompi, her pre-stage ritual of eating a Korean meal with rice is mandatory, otherwise she won’t last until the end of the concert. “Yes. I have to eat rice, no matter what. I always need to eat a traditional Korean meal that includes rice before I go up on stage.” She added that she tried to eat other meals before, but they don’t work. “Other cuisines don’t work. I’ve tried other things, like eating bread. Nothing else worked.”

Her MBE is not Honorary

In 2023, BLACKPINK members were honored with the Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III for their efforts in environmental advocacy. As a dual citizen of New Zealand and South Korea, Rosé received the award without the honorary title since New Zealand is under the British monarchy.

She’s Ambidextrous

Rosé is left-handed but plays a right-hand guitar. Talk about talent!

From her journey of being one of Korea’s biggest pop stars to being a global superstar, it’s clear Rosé’s talent, hard work, and debut album, Rosie, on the horizon, no doubt this multi-talented star will only continue to make a name for herself outside of BLACKPINK.