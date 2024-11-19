Georgia Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is on the way, but not everyone is guaranteed to stay at home and be with family on the special day. In that case, you’ll have to find some Georgia restaurants and stores open on Christmas Day. Sometimes, families get together before or after the holiday, leaving some to wonder what restaurants or stores might be open on Christmas Day. I remember one specific Christmas when my family got stuck in a huge ice storm, and we weren’t able to make it to the usual family Christmas, so instead, we ate Christmas dinner, or breakfast, at an IHOP, and it was lovely. I loved the spontaneity of it, as well as the chocolate-chip pancakes. It was actually one of my favorite Christmases ever.

If you find yourself needing to grab a last-minute item at the store on Christmas Day or eat a meal, we have you covered with this tally of some Georgia restaurants and stores open on Christmas Day. Reach out to me to add to this tally.

Restaurants and Coffee Shops Open on Christmas Day in Georgia

In Atlanta, according to The Infatuation, Tiny Lou’s at 789 Ponce De Leon is open for Christmas dinner. “Creamy lobster risotto and deviled eggs topped with caviar are at the top of our Christmas list, along with their perfectly layered crepe cake du jour,” they note. As for another Atlanta spot, The Infatuation states that Rumi’s Kitchen, the Sandy Springs location, is an “easy choice for a Christmas date or a relaxed, elegant night out with your crew.” Check with both closer to the holiday to make sure they haven’t changed their hours and dates open.

Dunkin’ Donuts: If you need your java fix, most Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open on Christmas Day. Just to be sure, check your local location for special hours before you go.

Starbucks: Another coffee spot that will largely be open on Christmas Day is Starbucks, but only select locations will be open on Christmas, so check your local spot.

Denny’s: Denny’s is legendary for Christmas breakfast. They’ll be open 24/7, per usual, at most locations.

IHOP: Almost all IHOP location will be open on Christmas Day. It’s another Christmas breakfast favorite.

McDonald’s: This one is tricky. Many McDonald’s locations are franchises and independently owned and operated, so some will be open and some will be closed. Check your local McDonald’s before you count on it.

Waffle House: Another breakfast favorite, Waffle House, will have most locations open.

